Last Updated:

KDA Leaders Demand Restoration Of Article 370; Statehood To Ladakh In Meet With MoS Reddy

Ladakh leaders have informed that they have demanded the restoration of Article 370 and 35A and complete statehood during their meeting at MHA

Written By
Swagata Banerjee

Image: ANI/ Republic


After a high-level meeting with a delegation of leaders from Ladak at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday in the national capital held by the Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy, the leaders informed that they have demanded  restoration of Article 370 and 35A and complete statehood for Ladakh. 

In the last meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Lok Kalyan Marg, there was no representation from the Union Territory of Ladakh. 

Keeping forward the demands, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) leader Qamar Ali Akhoon said, "Our agenda  is focussed on the restoration of Article 370 and 35A. We also told that we were against division but were in favour of the state. We don't consider UT. We also discussed the development topic."

READ | Twitter provokes again by showing J&K and Ladakh out of India's map; netizens seek action

Congress and KDA leader Asgar Ali Karbalai said, "We had 2 clear agendas - the restoration of Article 370 and 35A and full-fledged statehood for Ladakh. We discussed these with Union Home Minister for 2.5 hours. More meetings are to be followed to discuss this."

While speaking to Republic, another leader who was present in the meeting said, "We have kept our demands forward. The Hon'ble miniter said that the Government has constituted a committee to look into the matter."

READ | Twitter removes wrong map depicting J&K, Ladakh separate from India amid calls for action

This was in continuation with the meetings that the MHA is holding with the representatives from Ladakh for the last few months. It is being said that the main concern of the leaders are of the people of the Kargil who wished for a separate meeting to be held by the Central Government. There are also demands for the Sixth Schedule so that the tribals can be protected. 

READ | Twitter India MD slapped with new FIR for distorted Indian map sans J&K, Ladakh on website

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday had revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak to political leaders of Ladakh very soon. As per the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, J&K and Ladakh were carved out as separate Union Territories. According to Singh, Ladakh was given UT status owing to reasons such as terrorism and lack of socio-economic development and that the Union government had taken multiple measures to augment investment and infrastructure in the region. 

READ | Ladakh leaders arrive for crucial meeting at the Ministry of Home Affairs in Delhi

PM Modi-led Kashmir meet 

In a first meeting since the abrogation of Article 370, PM Modi invited top Kashmiri political parties like NC, PDP, Congress, Apni Party, CPM  to come to New Delhi for talks to bolster political activities in the Union Territory. The meeting held on June 24 at 3 PM was chaired by PM Modi at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg and attended by Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha, Home Minister Amit Shah, Home Secretary. 14 politicians namely - NC chief Farooq Abdullah, NC vice-president Omar Abdullah, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, CPI(M) leader Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami, Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ghulam Ahmad Mir, Tara Chand, J&K Apni party Syed Altaf Bukhari, JKPC chief Sajad Lone, Muzaffar Baig, Panthers Party leader Bhim Singh, BJP leaders Ravinder Raina, Kavinder Gupta, and Nirmal Singh were also invited.  During a three-and-a-half-hour-long meeting, Prime Minister Modi patiently heard out suggestions and inputs from all participants. In a tweet after the meeting, PM had said that the Centre is committed to ensuring the complete development of J&K. 

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND