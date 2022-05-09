The Government of India's fresh outlook on Sedition has reignited the debate on whether the colonial-era penal law stands or not. A plea has reached the Supreme Court to revisit the five-judge bench verdict in the Kedar Nath Singh vs State of Bihar (1962), in which the apex court upheld the constitutional validity of the Brith Raj law.

While the Centre initially backed the Kedar Nath judgement and argued that it had 'stood the test of time', its latest affidavit has made it clear that laws of 'colonial mindset have no place in India'. With a rare mention of the Prime Minister's stance, the Centre's affidavit conceded that concerns have indeed been raised about IPC Section 124A's (Sedition) application and abuse for purposes 'not intended by law'.

"The Hon'ble PM believes that at a time when our nation is marking the 'Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' (75 years of Indpendence), we need to as a nation, work even harder and shed colonial baggage that has passed its utility, which includes outdated colonial laws and practices," the affidavit filed by the Centre on Monday, May 9, read.

With the Centre deciding to re-examine and reconsider the provisions of IPC Section 124A, here is a detailed explanation of why the infamous Kedar Nath judgement, which upheld the Sedition law, has been seen as a binding precedent over the decades.

Who is Kedar Nath Singh?

In a newly Independent India where the Congress government was dominant in the country, Kedar Nath Singh, a member of the Forward Communist Party, addressed a huge rally in Bihar where he called for a revolution to 'strike and drive out Congress goondas like the British'.

On the basis of his words and statements, a case was filed against him under IPC Section 124A (Sedition) and Section 505 (Public Mischief). Singh was convicted in the matter and was sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for one year by a first-class magistrate and his subsequent appeal before the Patna HC was also struck down.

Here is a part of the contentious speech made by Kedar Nath Singh in 1953 at Barauni village:

“Today, the dogs of CBI are loitering around Barauni (in Begusarai). Many official dogs are sitting even in this meeting. The people of India drove out the British from the country and elected these Congress goondas to the gaddi. As we drove out the British, we shall strike and drive out these Congress goondas as well. They have today established a rule of lathis, bullets in the country. We believe in the revolution which will come, and in the flame of which, capitalists, zamindars, and Congress leaders will be reduced to ashes, and on their ashes will be established a government of the poor and the downtrodden people of India.”

Appeal before SC & landmark judgement

In 1962, an appeal came before the Supreme Court in which the constitutional validity of IPC Section 124A was questioned, with an assertion that it 'curtailed' Article 19 of the Constitution, which grants everyone the right to freedom of opinion and expression. The five-judge bench comprising Chief Justice BP Sinha and Justices AK Sarkar, JR Mudholkar, N Rajagopala Ayyangar and SK Das was hearing criminal appeals filed by several persons, including Kedar Nath Singh.

In its landmark judgement, the top court upheld the validity of Section 124A of the IPC but limited the law's scope to prevent 'misuse' by demarcating what could constitute Sedition and what would not. The Supreme court in its view stated that the Section 124A cannot be interpreted 'literally' and by and large two measures could be used to establish the crime of Sedition based on the verdict:

The acts complained of must be intended to have the effect of subverting the Government by violent means.

The acts complained of must be intended, or have a tendency, to create disorder or disturbance of public peace/law and order by resort to violence and must incite violence.

It proposed to limit the operation of Section 124A only to such activities involving 'incitement to violence or intention or tendency to create public disorder or cause disturbance of public peace'.

What would not be Sedition:

The SC observed that a citizen has a right to say or write whatever he likes about the Government, or its measures, by way of criticism or comment, so long as he does not incite people to violence against the Government established by law or with the intention of creating public disorder.

It also held that comments, however strongly worded, expressing disapprobation of actions of the Government, without exciting those feelings which generate the inclination to cause public disorder by acts of violence, would not attract the penal offence.

What would be Sedition:

On the flip-side, any acts within the meaning of Section 124A which have the effect of subverting the Government by bringing that Government into contempt or hatred, or creating disaffection against it, would be within the penal statute. This is because the feeling of disloyalty to the Government established by law or enmity to it imports the idea of the tendency to public disorder by the use of actual violence or incitement to violence.

“It is only when the words, written or spoken, etc. which have the pernicious tendency or intention of creating public disorder or disturbance of law and order that the law steps in to prevent such activities in the interest of public order," it observed.

Interestingly, while the SC did limit the scope of Section 124A, Kedar Nath Singh's appeal was dismissed. The SC observed that it was not contended that the words used by the appellant, did not come within the purview of the definition of Sedition as interpreted by the court.