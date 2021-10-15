Kedarnath & Badrinath Temples To Be Shut Next Month; PM Modi To Visit Kedarnath On Nov 9

The doors of the Kedarnath and Badrinath Temples will close next month as heavy snowfall and low temperature makes it difficult for people to visit the pilgrims at high altitudes in winters. Announcing the closing dates on Friday, the Devasthanam Temple board ushered the mandate of temples being shut until summer next year.

The temple trust announced that the Kedarnath Temple will be closed by November 22 and the Badrinath Temple will be shut by November 20. The 'Char Dham Yatra' is a tour of four ancient pilgrimage sites in the Indian state of Uttarakhand, namely Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath. The Kedarnath temple in the Rudraprayag area opened its doors to worshippers on May 17, while the Badrinath shrine opened its doors on May 18. Both the temples remain shut for 6 months after Diwali.

PM Narendra Modi to visit Kedarnath on Nov 9

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kedarnath on November 9, according to Uttarakhand President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Madan Kaushik. The Prime Minister's visit to Kedarnath would be detailed later, BJP President Madan Kaushik told ANI. PM Modi will visit the shrine for the second time during his term; the last time he visited the Kedarnath temple was in 2019.

Char Dham Yatra 2021

The Uttarakhand government released a new set of standard operating procedures for the Char Dham Yatra 2021 on October 6, providing respite to pilgrims. It was specified in the new set of SOPs that devotees must generate an e-pass by enrolling for 'Darshan.' In addition to the mandatory e-pass, devotees must have either both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine or a negative RT-PCR COVID test report that is less than 72-hours old.

Earlier this month, the Nainital High Court lifted a hold on the Chardham Yatra, allowing only fully COVID-vaccinated participants with a COVID-19 negative report to participate in the annual pilgrimage. The Uttarakhand High court on Tuesday, October 5, passed an order removing the limits on the devotees that can visit the Char Dhams daily. Now there is no cap on the number of devotees wanting to visit the Char Dham temples — Kedarnath, Badrinath, Yamunotri or Gangotri.

