Kedarnath Dham Yatra In Uttarakhand Halted Till May 3 In Wake Of Incessant Snowfall

The Kedarnath Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand has been halted till May 3, in wake of the incessant snowfall in the state, the Uttarakhand police said. The decision to halt the yatra came after an orange alert was issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for the state. Light to moderate thunderstorms and snowfall have been predicted at several places in Uttarakhand over the next three days. However, thunderstorms and rains are expected to subside after May 3.

Director General of Police (DGP), Uttarakhand, Ashok Kumar said, "Due to bad weather conditions in Kedarnath, the registration for pilgrims has been stopped till May 3. People with heart problems or breathing problems need to be extra careful. Extra caution is necessary for coming to a height of 11,000 feet."

Thunderstorms, intense shower, hailstorms predicted in Uttarakhand

Making an appeal to the devotees, Superintendent of Police (Rudraprayag) Dr Visakha Ashok Bhadane on Tuesday said, "In view of the heavy snowfall in Shri Kedarnath Dham and the forecast of the India Meteorological Department, the Yatra for tomorrow, May 3, has been stopped. All passengers are requested to remain at safe places, do not come towards Kedarnath Dham."

Meanwhile, the DGP on Tuesday reached Kedarnath Dham to take stock of the Yatra arrangements. He gave instructions to the concerned authorities to ensure that no passenger faces any problem.

In view of the heavy rainfall in lower reaches and snowfall in upper reaches of Uttarakhand, the pilgrims have been stopped at Rishikesh and Srinagar. The devotees present in Sonprayag and Gaurikund have also been asked to avoid climbing towards Kedarnath Dham. They have been advised to be careful in wake of bad weather conditions and start their journeys according to the weather forecast.

According to the IMD, light to moderate thunderstorms or snowfall is likely to occur at many places in Uttarakhand. It has also been predicted that thunderstorms along with lightning, intense shower or hailstorm and gusty winds are likely at isolated places in Uttarakhand. Moreover, sub-zero temperatures are likely to prevail from evening till morning in Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh districts at places over a height of 3,200 metres and above.

Earlier, prior to the opening of the Kedarnath Temple, registrations for Kedarnath Yatra was halted till April 30 due to heavy rain and snowfall and resumed after the improvement in weather. Notably, the Char Dham Yatra began on April 22 on the auspicious day of Akshay Tritiya. The holy shrines of Gangotri and Yamunotri opened for the pilgrims on April 22 and the Badrinath Temple opened on April 27.