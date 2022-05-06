Kedarnath Temple Opens For Devotees; Uttarakhand CM & 10,000 Pilgrims In Attendance

After a prolonged shutdown amid COVID-19 curbs for nearly two years, the doors of Kedarnath Dham opened with rituals and Vedic chanting during the early hours of May 6 in the presence of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and his wife. More than 10,000 pilgrims were present at the event when Kedarnath's Rawal Bhimashankar Linga opened the doors of Baba Kedar temple; the property was said to be decorated with 15 quintal flowers.

"Today, on the auspicious occasion of opening the doors of the world-famous Kedarnath Dham with Vedic chants, I got the privilege of Rudrabhishek and Darshan of Lord Kedareshwar in Kedarnath Dham," CM Dhami shared on Twitter.

आज विश्व प्रसिद्ध केदारनाथ धाम के वैदिक मंत्रोच्चार के साथ कपाट खुलने के शुभ अवसर पर केदारनाथ धाम में प्रभु केदारेश्वर का रुद्राभिषेक एवं दर्शन का सौभाग्य प्राप्त हुआ। pic.twitter.com/U8UToYjLsy — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) May 6, 2022

#WATCH | The doors of Kedarnath Dham opened for devotees. Kedarnath's Rawal Bhimashankar Linga opened the doors of Baba Kedar. On the occasion of the opening of the doors thousands of devotees were present in the Dham. pic.twitter.com/NWS4jtGstb — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 6, 2022

Kedarnath Dham yatra resumes after 2 years of COVID-19 curbs

With a handful of curbs intact, and others being waived off, the Uttarakhand government has set a daily pilgrims limit at 12,000. The Dham pilgrimage commenced on May 3 after two years wherein unlike 2021 protocols, the temple authorities have not mandated carrying a negative COVID-19 test report or a COVID-19 vaccination certificate.

The yatra on Friday began after the opening of Gangotri and Yamunotri portals for devotees on Tuesday, marking the occasion of Akshay Tritya in the presence of CM Dhami. On Monday, the Uttarakhand Chief Minister launched free health services provided by private health organisations for devotees on the Char Dham Yatra route. With the objective to ensure a 'safe and comfortable yatra' for pilgrims and passengers, these facilities have been installed by the BJP-led state government.

"I prayed to Lord Shiva for good health, long life and happiness, prosperity and good luck of all the people of the country including the successful Prime Minister of the country, Shri Narendra Modi Ji, who realized the vision of Kedarnath Dham reconstruction," CM Dhami tweeted.

Notably, the pilgrimage to Badrinath will open on May 8. As per the Uttarakhand government, 7,000 pilgrims will be allowed daily at Gangotri, 15,000 at Badrinath, 12,000 at Kedarnath and 4,000 at Yamunotri, reported news agency ANI. Gangotri, Badrinath, Kedarnath and Yamunotri are amongst the four most revered pilgrimages situated in the Himalayas.