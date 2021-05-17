Last Updated:

Kedarnath Temple Portals Re-opened In A Ceremony, CM Rawat Pens Message For Devotees

The Kedarnath Temple portals was re-opened in an opening ceremony on Monday. Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat penned a message for devotees.

The opening ceremony of the Kedarnath Temple was held on Monday morning. Pictures and videos of the ceremony surfaced online. The Uttarakhand Char Dham Devasthanam Management Board had announced the reopening recently after the much-visited temple had been closed for seven months.

Kedarnath Temple reopened

One could see devotees gathered at the temple while the portals were being opened up by the priests. Music was also played along with holy chants recited by the devotees. As the portals opened, the devotees were seen cheering in devotion, and raising their joint hands higher.

Even  Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat announced it on Twitter that the ceremony was held at 5 AM on Monday, The leader also shared that the chief priest will continue to hold prayers in the temple.

He, however, suggested the devoted families to perform their religious rituals and duties at their homes only due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  “I pray to Baba Kedarnath for the good health of everyone,” he added.

The temple had  been closed on November 16. The Lord Shiva idol had been moved out of its winter abode at Ukhimath's Omkareshwar temple on May 14.               

The other three temples of the four popular ones in the region, like Yamunotri, Gangotri, which had also been closed in November,had been reopened on May 14. The Badrinath temple is set to be reopened to the  devoted on May 18. The temples are closed for over six months due to the snowfall in the region.

The Char Dham also has been suspended amid the ongoing pandemic, though devotees can take a virtual tour.

