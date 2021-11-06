Kedarnath, Yamunotri Temples Closed For Winter

Portals of Kedarnath and Yamunotri temples in the Himalayas were closed on Saturday amid traditional rituals for the winter months when they remain snowbound.

Gates of Kedarnath were closed at 8 am and those of Yamunotri at 12.15 pm with chanting of Vedic hymns, Chardham Devasthanam Board media cell said.

A large number devotees turned up at both the temples to witness their wintertime closure, it said.

After the temples’ closure, idols of Baba Kedar (Lord Shiv) and goddess Yamuna were carried in decked up palanquins to Ukhimath and Kharsali -- their winter abodes -- respectively.

The idols will reach there in a couple of days halting at a number of stopovers on the way.

Over 4.50 lakh pilgrims visited ‘Chardham’ since the opening of the ‘yatra’(pilgrimage) in September this year.

Portals of Gangotri were closed on Friday while those of Badrinath will be closed on November 20, marking the conclusion of Chardham yatra.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)