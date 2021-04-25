'Keep Saving Lives': PM Modi Lauds Healthcare Workers' Contribution In 76th Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 76th episode of the 'Mann ki Baat' radio programme and lauded individuals and organisations, including the ambulance drivers and lab technicians for their contribution in the war against COVID-19. PM Modi interacted with the healthcare workers, highlighting all the services rendered by them & their experiences.

PM Speaks to Prem Verma (Ambulance Driver)

The Prime Minister said 'when an Ambulance reaches a patient, the family feels as if an angel has visited them in form of an Ambulance Driver! ! I have one such gentleman with me right now - Mr Prem Verma Ji, who is an Ambulance Driver. As his name denotes, Prem Verma Ji does his work, his duty, with full love and dedication'. On being asked by PM about his work in detail, he said,

"I am on the post of a driver with CATS Ambulance and as soon as control gives us a call on a tab. We instantly respond to the call that comes from 102 and heads towards the patient. For the last two years, we are continuing this work. We wear our kit, gloves, mask and reach to the patient and wherever they ask us to drop them, in whichever hospital, we drop them as soon as possible", said Verma.

PM Modi: You must have had both doses of vaccine?

Prem Verma- Absolutely sir

PM Modi: What is your message for others to get vaccinated?

Prem Verma - Sir Absolutely. Everyone should get this dose and it is good for the family as well. Now my Mother insists that I quit this job. I told my mother if I too leave the job and sit idle, then who will carry these patients? Because everyone is deserting, leaving behind their jobs in this period of corona! Everyone is leaving the job. Mom tells me to leave that job. I said no mom, I will not leave the job!

PM Modi advised Prem Verma, not to argue but try to convince your mother and said, "It is very touching".

Prime Minister further stated, "Prem Verma and thousands of people like him today are serving the people by putting their own lives at stake! Ambulance Drivers have also contributed a lot to all the lives that have been saved in this fight against Corona. Premji, I commend you and all your colleagues across the country. Keep reaching on time, keep saving lives!"

PM Lauds Health workers

"Our health workers and doctors are currently fighting a major battle against #COVID19. In the past year, they have had several kinds of experiences about the pandemic. To tackle this wave of COVID, I have held meetings with experts from many fields like pharma industry, oxygen production etc." he added.

'Dawai Bhi, Kadai Bhi’: PM Modi

PM Modi wished and urged every citizen to get vaccinated and to take full care. He asked people to Never forget this mantra ‘Dawai Bhi, Kadai Bhi’ - Get vaccinated and maintain all precautions. PM concluded his radio addressed with the belief that "we will soon prevail together over this calamity".

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image Credits: PTI)