Keep Tribals Out Of UCC: RSS Body Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram

Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, the tribal arm of RSS which works for the welfare of tribals across the country, has raised objections over the implementation of UCC. The VKA cited special laws of tribals which were given to them for their own protection. The Constitution of India has recognised tribal communities in India under ‘Schedule 5’. In India, the tribal population is almost 12 crore which constitutes 8.7% of the total population of the country.

A total of 705 tribes in the country are protected under provisions made by the government such as reservations and Forest Rights Act.

A member of the VKA spoke to Republic, saying, “We are explaining the tribal point of view in detail because most people don’t know that it’s not easy for the Government to induct tribals under the UCC and follow uniformity along with other religions.”

The member added, “We have been working with the tribal communities for the past 10-12 years and there are almost more than 100 tribes which follow the culture of early marriage. We are wary of the UCC because if this comes in, several tribal communities will go completely against the government and revolt. The trust built by us will crash. They will not believe that the government is trying to protect them. Several tribes will be booked under POCSO. Child marriage and early marriage is a thing in the tribal community and they have made it for their own protection from outside world to protect their daughters.”

Atul Jog, Secretary VKA, told Republic, “There is still some time left in submissions and recommendations. Everybody is giving their opinions and we too will give ours to the Law Commission. I want to appreciate the viewpoint of (BJP leader) Sushil Modi that tribals could be excluded from UCC. Let’s see what happens when the draft comes. Till now the final drafting has not been done. The VKA will submit its recommendations on July 12 before the final day of submission. Till now we have not decided to meet the Law Commission but later in the future, we could meet to keep our opinions. For now, we are gathering views from all the tribal communities, speaking to the village chiefs and their leaders for their opinions. Once we gather the right amount of suggestions, we will submit our draft.

Jog added, “Right now, I can’t say we will oppose the UCC or not. It depends on their catering to our demands. Any decision will be taken after a thorough discussion with other VKA members and organisational staff."

Earlier, the AIMPLB had also raised objections on the UCC, holding a meeting of all its members stating that they will submit a draft opposing UCC. The AIMPLB is likely to submit its draft on Thursday, July 6. They have centered their arguments around marriage, divorce, adoption, and property, in their personal law.

Sources also cite that on Monday, during a Parliamentary Standing Committee meeting on UCC, several Opposition leaders like P. Wilson and Vivek Tankha raised the issue of how the UCC could break the Scheduled Tribes. After the discussion, the Chairman of the Committee, Sushil Modi allegedly asked if it was possible to keep the tribals out of the UCC.

The Law Commission is waiting for all the submissions. Till now, about 19 lakh suggestions have been made. The last day for submissions is July 13, after which a broader discussion will be done in a follow-up meeting of the Committee.