'Keeping Close Eye, Genome Sequencing Advised': Mandaviya In Parliament On COVID Scare

Amid fresh concerns over Coronavirus, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday while addressing the Lok Sabha assured that the central government is taking appropriate measures to tackle the COVID-19 situation in the country. He further informed the House that the government has also started random RT-PCR sampling of foreign arrivals at international airports in the country.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, "From the last few days, COVID-19 cases have been rising in the world but in India, cases are depleting. The health department has been quite proactive in managing the pandemic. The central government has provided financial assistance to states in fighting against the pandemic. So far, 220 crore COVID vaccine shots have been given."

States advised to increase genome sequencing

Advising states to increase genome sequencing, the Union Minister said, "We are keeping an eye on the global COVID situation and are taking steps accordingly. States are advised to increase genome sequencing to timely identify the new variant of COVID-19."

"In the wake of festivals and new year season, states are advised to make sure people wear masks, use sanitizers and maintain social distancing along with increasing awareness for precautionary doses," he added.

Random sampling of foreign arrivals at airports

Mandaviya further informed that the central government has also started the random RT-PCR sampling among passengers arriving at international airports in the country. He further stated that the government is committed to tackling the pandemic and is taking appropriate steps to tackle the problem of COVID-19.

4 cases of Omicron subvariant BF.7 detected in India

Following the surge in COVID cases in China, four cases of Omicron subvariant BF.7 have been detected in India so far. Notably, BF.7 variant is the one that is driving China's current surge of cases. The first case of this Omicron subvariant in India was detected in October by Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre.

So far, three cases were reported from Gujarat while another one was from Odisha's Bhubaneswar in the month of July, September, and November.

The BF.7 is an abbreviated form for BA.5.2.1.7. It is a sub-lineage of the Omicron variant BA.5 and has the strongest infection ability as it is highly transmissible. Persons infected with the BF.7 variant of Omicron may experience symptoms similar to other sub-variants. Common symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, vomiting, fatigue, and diarrhea.