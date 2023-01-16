Kejriwal Accuses Delhi LG Of Blocking Teachers' Finland Tour; Saxena Denies CM's Claim

Intensifying the tussle with Delhi Lieutenant Governor, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Adami Party (AAP) on Monday staged a protest in the national capital and accused LG VK Saxena of rejecting the Delhi government's proposal to send government school teachers to Finland for training. Kejriwal further charged the LG of not wanting the children of Delhi to receive the best education.

Speaking to the media, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "Our government wants to educate every child of Delhi with the best of educational facilities. All children can not go abroad for studies, therefore, we are sending the teachers of the government schools to Finland to get trained."

"Till now, we have given sent at least 1,000 teachers from the national capital to Finland for the training. We were about to send 30 more teachers to the country but LG Sahab rejected the proposal and said that the teachers to be given training in India only," Kejriwal said, adding, "This is not right. What problem the LG has with the elected government's decision?"

Reading out the Supreme Court's 2018 order, the AAP supremo said, "I am saddened by the fact that LG Sahab does not the children of Delhi to receive the best education. I have the order of the Supreme Court with me, the top court on July 4, 2018, said that the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi has not been interested with any independent decision-making power. If the apex court has said this, then who is the LG to say that the teachers of Delhi can not go to Finland?"

LG denies rejecting proposal

Following the dramatic protest of AAP workers and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, LG VK Saxena on Monday reiterated that he has not rejected the proposal of the training program for the Delhi teachers in Finland.

Countering Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's claims, the Delhi LG said, "Any statement, on the contrary, is misleading and mischievously motivated." He further added that the Delhi government was advised to evaluate the proposal of sending teachers to Finland in totality, and record the cost-benefit analysis so as to assess the effectiveness of the various foreign training programmes for teachers undertaken in the past.