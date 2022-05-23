Kejriwal Announces 3-day Free Ride For Delhi Commuters In 150 Electric Buses From May 24

The Delhi Government announced on Monday that the people of the national capital will be able to travel free of cost for three days in the 150 electric buses which are to be flagged off by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, May 24. The move is reportedly aimed at encouraging people to promote e-buses.

The first e-bus was flagged off by Kejriwal in January this year. The Delhi CM had said that time that 300 more such buses will soon join the public transport in the national capital.

Official communication from the transport department on Monday said, "I am directed to inform that it has been decided by the competent authority to allow free travel to all the bus commuters in all the pure electric buses of DTC, for a period from 24.05.2022 to 26.05.2022."

"It's being done to motivate people and to spread awareness about the e-buses. With the addition of 150 buses, e-buses fleet will go up to 152. The DTC will be receiving 150 more e-buses in June and July," the official added.

Tomorrow is a huge day for all Delhiites!

Hon'ble CM Sh. @ArvindKejriwal will flag off 150 new electric buses and inaugurate 3 new electric depots

Come, ride for free in our electric buses for the next 3 days, experience the comfort and also stand a chance to win an iPAD. — Kailash Gahlot (@kgahlot) May 23, 2022

On May 22, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said that the coming week will be a 'milestone' in Delhi's Sustainable Public transport, adding, "the Arvind Kejriwal Government is adding >100 new state-of-the-art 100% electric buses to DTC fleet. 3 Fully Electric Depots are ready to house these buses Let's come together to ensure a greener Delhi."

100 low-floor AC CNG buses in Delhi

In the month of March, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot had flagged off 100 low-floor air-conditioned CNG buses and a prototype electric bus from the Indraprastha depot here. Gahlot said that these buses are modern and environment-friendly, and will help reduce pollution in the city. These buses, which have been introduced under the cluster scheme of the Delhi government, are also equipped with modern facilities like panic buttons and GPS and are disabled-friendly. With their induction, the public transport bus fleet size has grown to 7,000.

In January, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had flagged off 100 low-floor air-conditioned CNG buses and one prototype electric bus from the Rajghat depot. Gahlot had then said that the government is making efforts to bring 300 electric buses by April.