Kejriwal Announces Complete Ban On Storage And Sale Of Firecrackers In Delhi During Diwali

Ahead of the Diwali festival, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has imposed a ban on 'the storage, sale and use of all types of firecrackers' in view of pollution. Stating to save 'people's lives' as the reason, CM Kejriwal made the announcement. Additionally, the Chief Minister has advised traders selling firecrackers not to stock up any types of crackers this year to avoid loss. 'For past three years, Delhi has been facing serious threat after Diwali,' reasoned Arvind Kejriwal for the ban.

पिछले 3 साल से दीवाली के समय दिल्ली के प्रदूषण की खतरनाक स्तिथि को देखते हुए पिछले साल की तरह इस बार भी हर प्रकार के पटाखों के भंडारण, बिक्री एवं उपयोग पर पूर्ण प्रतिबंध लगाया जा रहा है। जिससे लोगों की जिंदगी बचाई जा सके। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 15, 2021

The Chief Minister reminded that the ban was imposed very late last year, after seeing the stocking of firecrackers by traders, so traders are requested not to store firecrackers this year.

पिछले साल व्यापारियों द्वारा पटाखों के भंडारण के पश्चात प्रदूषण की गंभीरता को देखत हुए देर से पूर्ण प्रतिबंध लगाया गया जिससे व्यापारियों का नुकसान हुआ था। सभी व्यापारियों से अपील है कि इस बार पूर्ण प्रतिबंध को देखते हुए किसी भी तरह का भंडारण न करें। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 15, 2021

Delhi pollution

Meanwhile, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday said that the government has directed concerned departments to formulate a 'winter action plan' by September 21 with a fear of a probable escalation in the pollution level with the onset of October in the National Capital. In recent times, the National Capital Region has been facing severe threats and a generation of smoke due to stubble burning. The Delhi Environment Minister also stated that the agencies have been asked to develop an alternative design for garbage burning in the city to overcome the cold in the winters.

A study by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) showed that in 2020, there were 23 days when Delhi’s particulate matter 2.5 concentration (PM 2.5) was in the ‘severe’ or worse categories. Currently, the air quality is under the satisfactory category by the India National Air Quality Index (AQI) due to recent heavy rainfall.

Firecrackers in Delhi

Last year during Christmas and New Year 2021, the Supreme Court had set a fixed limit to firecrackers in the National Capital; however, the limit was violated. According to a PTI report of January 2021, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) had written to Delhi police and district magistrates of the national capital, Noida and Gurgaon, ahead of Christmas and New Year's eve to ensure that the Supreme court order in this regard is followed and no firecrackers are burst. But despite the warnings, several instances of violations of the apex court order were observed, officials said, adding the number of violations committed was, however, not available immediately.

The Supreme Court at that time had allowed green firecrackers on Christmas and the New Year's eve between 11.55 PM and 12.30 AM since these celebrations start at midnight.

Image: PTI/Unsplash