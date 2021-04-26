Kejriwal Announces Free Vaccine In Delhi To All Above 18 Years As COVID Crisis Continues

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday addressed a press briefing and announced that the state government has decided to provide free vaccines to everyone above 18 years of age. While addressing the press conference, the chief minister revealed that approval for the purchase of 1.34 crore vaccines has been made. He also assured that the government will make an effort to ensure that it is purchased soon and administered at the earliest to people.

'Vaccine- only solution': CM Kejriwal

"Vaccine is the only solution. It has been observed that the people who have got vaccinated do not get COVID easily or even if they get they have mild symptoms. Most of them do not need to get admitted to Hospitals. In a way, if everyone gets vaccinated, then the COVID will become like an ordinary disease and if anyone gets it will be cured easily. A few months earlier the UK witnessed a similar COVID crisis like India-- the experts believe the aggressive vaccination drive carried out by the UK govt was responsible for dialling down the COVID wave," said CM Kejriwal.

Kejriwal on Vaccine Prices

Delhi CM hits out at the vaccine prices and hoped the prices remain the same for all. He talked about the two vaccine producer and advised both of them to keep the price at Rs 150/dose for the Central government.

CM Kejriwal appeals to Vaccine manufacturers

"I appeal to vaccine manufacturers to bring down the price to Rs 150/dose. You have an entire lifetime to earn profits. This is not the time to do that when there is a raging pandemic. I also appeal to the Central Govt to cap the price (of vaccines) if needed," he added.

Vaccine for Children

CM Kejriwal also said that children below 18 years are also getting infected with COVID. Some of them died. Now the time has come to think for them too. If these vaccines are safe & effective for children they should be vaccinated. If not, then new vaccines will be developed soon that will be effective & safe for children.

ITBP-run Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre

On Sunday, CM Kejriwal visited the Radha Saomi facility. The Centre opened for patients with 500 oxygen beds. More beds will be added in the next few days. It will be further increased to 2000 beds and then to 5000 beds even further. A 200-bed ICU is also being started there. 200 ICU beds will also be started later.

(Image Credits: ANI)