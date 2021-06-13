Kejriwal Announces New COVID-19 Guidelines For Delhi; Restaurants Allowed To Re-open

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday addressed a press conference where he elaborated on the new COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions in the national capital. With the Coronavirus cases on a decline in Delhi, Kejriwal announced that from June 14, Monday all activities will be allowed with certain restrictions. A major relaxation that has been announced by the AAP-led government is the opening up of markets and malls which will now be able to function in their full capacity.

"After 5 am tomorrow, all activities will be allowed except some activities that will be prohibited and some activities that will be done in a restricted manner. A detailed order will be issued," said Kejriwal.

New COVID-19 norms for Delhi

The Delhi Chief Minister announced that private offices will now be allowed to run on 50% capacity from 9 am to 5 pm under the new COVID-19 guidelines in Delhi. Restaurants will be allowed to open at 50% seating capacity and all market complexes, malls will now be completely open from 10 am to 8 pm. These relaxations will be observed for a week to test whether they were viable amid the receding COVID-19 pandemic. "We will observe this for one week, if cases increase, stricter restrictions to be imposed, otherwise, it will be continued," he said.

"Spas, gyms, Yoga institutes will remain closed. Public parks & gardens will remain closed. In govt offices, there will be 100% attendance of group A officers and 50% for the rest. Essential activities will continue," the CM added.

Moreover, from June 14, all religious places will be opened however no visitors will be allowed inside. Weekly markets will also be allowed under the new guidelines but only 1 market will be allowed to remain open per zone. "Weddings are not allowed in public places like banquet halls or hotels, allowed only at court or homes with not more than 20 people. Only 20 people allowed at funerals," Arvind Kejriwal detailed.

When it comes to public transport, 50% capacity will be allowed in Delhi Metro as well as buses. In autos, e-rickshaws, or taxis, not more than 2 passengers allowed to ensure social distancing.

Delhi recorded 213 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the lowest in over three months. In 24 hours, the national capital added 28 fatalities as the positivity rate dipped to 0.30 percent.

(With Agency Inputs)