Kejriwal Backs Sisodia Ahead Of CBI Quizzing In Excise Policy Case, Says 'God Is With You'

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) called Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday, February 26, for questioning in connection with the liquor excise policy case. Ahead of the quizzing round, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal highlighted that his deputy's arrest will not be a curse, but a glory.

He quoted a Tweet by his deputy and said, "God is with you, Manish. The blessings of lakhs of children and their parents are with you. When you go to jail for the country and society, then going to jail is not a curse, it is a glory. I pray to God that you return from jail soon. Children, parents and we all of Delhi will be waiting for you."

Earlier on Sunday, Manish Sisodia said, "Going to CBI again today, will cooperate fully in the entire investigation. The love of lakhs of children and the blessings of crores of countrymen are with us. I don't care if I have to stay in jail for a few months. He is a follower of Bhagat Singh, Bhagat Singh was hanged for the country. It is a small thing to go to jail because of such false allegations."

Delhi CM Claims Sisodia's arrest

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday, February 25, claimed that his sources have confirmed that prominent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and his deputy Manish Sisodia will be arrested on Sunday by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the liquor excise policy case.

He went on to mention that the probe agency raided Manish Sisodia's residence in Delhi, searched his bank lockers, and raided his office as well as his properties at his ancestral village but failed to find anything and returned empty-handed.

He also claimed that a conspiracy has been hatched to defame his deputy by framing him in a false case. He said, "If the king of a country will send to jail those who ensure education to the children of the poor in that country and will hand over the entire country to two or four friends, then how will the country progress?" he added.

Earlier, Sisodia was asked by the CBI to appear on February 19 for questioning in connection with the Delhi liquor excise policy case. However, he appealed to the probe agency to conduct the quizzing by month-end as he's occupied with making Delhi Budget 2023-24.



