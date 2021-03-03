Kejriwal Cabinet Approves ₹185 Crore For Child Welfare Schemes, Including ''Ladli Scheme"

Ahead of Delhi Assembly's Budget Session, the Delhi Cabinet on Tuesday has approved child welfare schemes worth ₹185 crores, chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, for several schemes, including scholarships for minority communities and the ''Ladli scheme''. ₹ 76 crores was approved to provide pre-matric, post-matric, and merit scholarships for class 1-12 students from SC, ST, and OBC communities, whereas ₹ 100 crores were approved for the ''Ladli scheme'' that looks at empowering school-going girls, as per the official statement.

The statement read, "The ''Ladli Scheme'', implemented by the Department of Women and Child development in 2008, aims at promoting education among girls, reducing their drop-out rate and providing financial security."

"Under the ‘Talent Promotion Scheme’, disbursals will be given to the inclusive education branch of the Directorate of Education so that government schools can acquire equipment and aids, and support services for developing the talents of children with special needs," the statement added.

The cabinet also released ₹ 7.2 crores to the Directorate of Education to procure 4,178 steel almirahs in order to improve and secure valued library books in Delhi government schools.

Delhi Assembly's Budget Session

The Delhi Assembly's Budget Session will begin on March 8, with the budget likely to be presented on March 9, officials said on Tuesday. The decision was taken in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday. The budget session for 2021-22 will begin on March 8 and end on March 16, tweeted the Chief Minister's Office. "The budget session will begin with the tabling of the Economic Survey Report and the outcome budget of the government on March 8. The budget will be presented in Delhi Assembly House on March 9," said a senior Delhi government official. The budget for 2021-22 is expected to focus on key areas of health, education, and infrastructure, including water supply, and new taxes are unlikely, sources said. The government had presented a Rs 65,000 crore budget for 2020-2021 that was around 10 percent more than that in 2019-20. The outcome budget listing performance and achievements of various departments and agencies of the government, in the previous financial year, will be presented on the first day of the session along with the Economic Survey of Delhi, officials said.

