Kejriwal Casts Vote In Delhi MCD Polls, Urges Citizens To Support 'Kattar Imaandaar Party'

As Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections are underway, the BJP, AAP, and Congress have left no stone unturned to woo voters and now it is the turn of the citizens of the national capital to pick candidates of their choice.

On Sunday morning, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal along with his family cast his vote at a polling booth in the Civil Lines area of the national capital. He also urged voters to vote for the party which does development work and is honest.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal leaves his residence to cast his vote in civic polls.

'Votes for Kattar Imaandaar party': Kejriwal

Speaking to media persons after casting his vote, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "I appeal to all the voters of Delhi to come out and vote in large numbers. Filth and garbage can be seen everywhere in Delhi. MCD elections give an opportunity to clean Delhi. Vote for the party which does development work and is honest."

"Do not vote for those who stop the work and are corrupt. We have to clean Delhi in the next 5 years and make it shine. Give votes for the ‘Kattar Imaandaar' party," the Delhi CM added.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is looking to retain its clout over MCD in the polls, whereas the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is looking forward to repeating the success of Delhi assembly elections in the civic body. The Congress, on the other hand, is looking forward to regain its turf which it lost over the years.

Notably, over 1.45 crore electors are eligible to exercise their franchise in the elections to the 250 MCD wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. It is worth mentioning that according to the State Election Commission, around 9% voter turnout was recorded till 10:30 AM.