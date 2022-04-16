Kejriwal Condemns Jahangirpuri Clashes; Says 'Centre's Responsibility To Maintain Peace'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday condemned the violence in Delhi's Jahagirpuri area in which several people, including cops, were injured. He assured that strict action will be taken against those guilty while urging people to maintain people.

"The incident of stone-pelting in the procession in Jahangir Puri, Delhi is highly condemnable. Strict action should be taken against those who are guilty. Appeal to all people- Keep the peace by holding each other's hand," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

दिल्ली के जहांगीर पुरी में शोभायात्रा में पथराव की घटना बेहद निंदनीय है। जो भी दोषी हों उन पर सख़्त कार्रवाई होनी चाहिए। सभी लोगों से अपील- एक दूसरे का हाथ पकड़कर शांति बनाए रखें। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 16, 2022

In another tweet, Kejriwal said that he spoke to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, who assured him that "all steps are being taken to ensure peace and that guilty will not be spared."

Speaking to the media, Kejriwal appealed for peace and order to be maintained by all. "I appeal to everyone to maintain peace as the country can not progress without it. Central govt has the responsibility to maintain peace in the national capital; appeal to people to maintain peace," he said.

Situation under control: Delhi Police

Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana said that the situation is under control and adequate forces have been deployed.

"Our senior officers are on the ground and patrolling is being done in all areas. Strict action will be taken against the people involved. First priority was containment which is already done," Delhi Police Commissioner told Republic.

Dependra Pathak, Special Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, also reiterated that the situation is under control. "We are trying to create a peaceful environment by holding talks with peace committees and appeal to everyone to maintain peace," he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to top Delhi Police officers and directed them to take necessary action in wake of Jahangirpuri's violence.

Visuals from the site showed plums of smoke emerging from the ground. In one footage, swords were being waved within metres of where police were standing.