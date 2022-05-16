In the aftermath of the murder of Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit, in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed a press briefing on Monday, where he urged the Centre to create necessary security arrangements for the safety of the Kashmiri Pandit community. Lamenting over the targeted killings in Jammu & Kashmir, Kejriwal questioned how Kashmiri Pandits across India would ever go back home when even those living in the UT were feeling unsafe.

"A few days back a Kashmiri Pandit was killed in his office. Why are Pandits not safe? Many Kashmiri Pandit youth were sent back under a special employment package. They wanted to live there in peace, it is their home. They want to go back with their children but after this incident (Rahul Bhat's killing), all of them are scared," said Kejriwal.

He added, "When they attempted to hold a protest over the murder, they were stopped. Lathi charge and tear gas were used. They were shut in in their own colonies. Why? The officers who did this need to be suspended."

'Entire nation stands with Kashmiri Pandits'

Stressing that this "is not the time for politics", Kejriwal requested the Centre to undertake security arrangements to bring the community back to their homeland. "Spend the necessary money to bring them back and those protesting, please don't lathi-charge them. We have to hug them, not unleash tear gas shells on them," he said.

He also asserted that if anyone looks at the community with 'ill intent', the nation will not spare them. "All of us have to work together for them, and the entire nation stands by our Kashmiri Pandit brothers and sisters," asserted Kejriwal.

Notably, Arvind Kejriwal had previously drawn massive flak in March after he ridiculed the BJP for promoting Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files, which narrated the story of the Kashmiri Pandit exodus of the 1990s. On the floor of the Delhi Assembly, the CM had slammed BJP for making the movie tax-free and had suggested that Agnihotri upload the film on YouTube instead.

"They are saying make The Kashmir Files tax-free. Well, put it on YouTube it will be free. Everyone will be able to see it in a day," Kejriwal said, breaking into a burst of laughter.

In a continued attack on Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley, terrorists on May 12 barged into a government office in central Kashmir’s Budgam district and fired upon a Kashmiri Pandit employee named Rahul Bhat. He was taken to the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) Hospital in Srinagar where he succumbed to his injuries. In the aftermath of the attack, the All PM Package Employees Forum has written a letter to J&K LG Manoj Sinha seeking their evacuation from Kashmir.