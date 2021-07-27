Kejriwal: 'Delhi Govt Will Suggest Names Of Doctors, Healthcare Workers For Padma Awards'

In a move to thank and pay respects to all the doctors and health workers who have fought the battle of COVID-19, Delhi's AAP-led Government has decided to nominate them for the Padma Awards. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday addressed a press conference, where he urged the citizens to send names of such doctors who have worked with all efforts for the betterment of the people amid the Coronavirus pandemic. The Delhi Government has created an email id where citizens can send names and details of the doctors and health workers whom they want to elect for the Padma awards.

CM Kejriwal added that citizens will have to send their recommendations by August 15 as the Centre has set a deadline of September 15 for state Governments and common people to send their suggestions.

"I am talking about three rewards- Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, and Padma Shree, the central government asks for names from every citizen as well as state government and Delhi Government has decided to only suggest names of doctors and health workers for Padma awards this year. I want to thank and pay my respect to them through this. The names will be provided by citizens based on their experience. The Delhi Government has created an email address- padmaawards.delhi@gmail.com where people can send their suggestions with a detailed description by August 15," said CM Kejriwal.

Search and screening committee led by Manish Sisodia

Continuing his address, the Chief Minister informed that the Government has created a 'Search and screening committee' which is led by Deputy CM, Manish Sisodia to work on the recommendations of the people. The team will launch a search and screen every suggestion to further recommend names to the Central Government. In order to timely complete the process, the Chief Minister has urged citizens to send in their recommendations by August 15.

Time to honour those who saved us from corona | Press Conference LIVE https://t.co/mEkwsEPw9q — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 27, 2021

Delhi Government's aid to families of deceased frontline workers

In his address, Delhi CM also mentioned that only AAP-Government in the entire country has taken the initiative of providing Rs 1 crore to families of those who lost their lives while serving the COVID-19 duty. "It is the time to pay our respects and let them know how thankful we are to them", concluded CM Kejriwal.