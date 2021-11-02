Kejriwal Govt Builds Replica Of Ayodhya's Ram Temple In Delhi To Celebrate Diwali

Delhi’s Aam Aadmi government is building a replica of the Ayodhya's Ram temple, at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex. The replica of the temple is a part of the government’s 'Dilli ki Diwali' celebrations. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with his cabinet ministers will perform Diwali puja here on November 4, 2021. Earlier last week, Arvind Kejriwal performed an 'aarti' on the bank of river Saryu in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

Arvind Kejriwal's visit was to facilitate preparations for the state assembly elections in 2022 and to boost the party's popularity in the state. The party is also actively competing in Goa and Uttarakhand. Kejriwal also visited the Hanuman Garhi temple and the Ram Lalla Darshan. The Delhi CM was also in Lucknow, where he was welcomed by his party workers. He made several promises and highlighted Delhi’s model of governance.

After visiting Ayodhya and paying respects to Lord Ram at the Ram Lalla shrine, Arvind Kejriwal announced the inclusion of 'Ayodhya' in the new initiative by the Delhi government of a free pilgrimage scheme named "Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana."

When the scheme was launched, only Jagannath Puri, Ujjain, Shirdi, Amritsar, Jammu, Dwarka, Tirupathi, Rameshwaram, Haridwar, Mathura and Bodhgaya were included in the scheme. Kejriwal announced after his visit that elderly people from Delhi can now visit Ayodhya to visit Ram Lalla shrine and will not have to bear any expenses.

AAP’s blueprint to expand out of Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal also announced that the party would compete for all the 403 Assembly seats in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Earlier in September, the party had officially started its poll campaign as its senior leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh offered prayers at the Ram Janmabhoomi and Hanumangarhi shrine in the temple town of Ayodhya.

The party had also taken out a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Ayodhya from the 18th-century mausoleum of Nawab Shujaudaulah to the Gandhi Park. Arvind Kejriwal was also in Goa and made several promises as the party is expected to put up a good fight in the elections. The Delhi CM has announced in Goa that there will be a Rs. 3,000 crore unemployment allowance along with a host of other promises.

(with ANI inputs)