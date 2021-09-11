Kejriwal Govt Responds To Delhi HC's Order On Rent Payment For Destitute Tenants

The Delhi government on September 10 informed the Delhi High Court that the court's verdict on July 22 directing the state to take a decision on CM Arvind Kejriwal's pronouncement regarding the state's remittance of the destitute tenants' rent, was under consideration. The Delhi HC granted six weeks to the Delhi government to decide on implementing CM's announcement.

The July 22 order said that the assurance by CM was not a 'political promise', as it was not made as a part of an election rally. Justice Rekha Palli, upon the request of the state counsel, granted the stipulated period of six weeks.

The submission was made during the hearing of an application seeking execution of the judgement. In July, Justice Pratibha M Singh ruled that a promise or assurance which was given by a CM 'clearly amounts to an enforceable promise'. According to the verdict, the implementation of the assurance ought to be considered by the Delhi government, while directing CM Kejriwal-led regime to take a decision in six weeks and frame a clear policy.

Will CM Arvind Kejriwal pay rent for poor tenants?

The counsel, Gautam Narayan, appearing on behalf of the Delhi government, told Justice Rekha Palli that 'the matter was under consideration' and sought two weeks to arrive at a conclusion. The petitioners claimed to be daily wagers and workers, and sought to enforce the promise made by CM Kejriwal during a press conference on March 29, 2020. The plea added that a 'clear policy' on the payment of rent cannot be formed until a decision is taken.

“By willfully disobeying the judgment/direction of this Court, respondent has also entered the territory of ''Contempt of Court'',” Narayan asserted.

In July 22 order, Justice Pratibha M Singh had opined that against the backdrop of a commitment made by the CM, a lack of decision making or indecision was contrary to statutory provisions.

“A statement given in a consciously held press conference, in the background of the lockdown announced due to the pandemic and the mass exodus of migrant labourers, cannot be simply overlooked. Proper governance requires the government to take a decision on the assurance given by the CM, and inaction on the same cannot be the answer,” the court had said in its 89-page verdict.

The matter at hand would be heard on September 27.