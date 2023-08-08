Kejriwal Hikes Circle Rates Of Agricultural Land, Proposal Sent To L-G For Approval

Circle rates for agricultural land in Delhi and those adjacent to the Yamuna barrage will be increased, announced the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government on Monday. Following the proposal of the revenue department, AAP convener Arvind Kejtiwal increased the earlier uniform agricultural land circle rate of ₹53 lakh per acre. The price will depend on the districts they are located in.

The circle rate for agricultural land will be ₹5 crore per acre in the South and New Delhi districts, ₹3 crore per acre in North Delhi, West Delhi, North West, and South West Delhi; ₹2.5 crore per acre in Central and South East Delhi; and ₹2.25 crore per acre in Shahadra, North East, and East Delhi. Barring urbanised villages in south-west Delhi, where the circle rate will be ₹4 crore, the rates remain the same across the green belt, rural, and urbanised villages.

Atishi, the Minister of Revenue for Delhi, presented the proposal to CM Kejriwal on Monday at the Delhi Secretariat, to which he gave his approval. The proposals have been sent to the lieutenant governor (LG) for approval.

Revenue Minister Atishi described the move as a "momentous decision in favour of the farmers". The government fixes a minimum value at which a property has to be registered in case of its transfer, called the circle rate.