Kejriwal Jumps Into Tawang Clash Debate; 'Govt Rewarding China Instead Of Punishing It'

Days after Indian and Chinese troops engaged in a face-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal waded into the debate and asserted that the government of India is rewarding China instead of punishing it for the incursions along the de facto border.

After Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party jumped into the Tawang clash debate. AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, on December 18, while addressing the National Council Meeting of the Aam Aadmi Party in the national capital, questioned the government of India over the intrusion attempt made by China.

AAP's national convener said, "China has been making intrusion attempts for the past few years. Chinese troops try to invade every now and then and our Jawans are diligently facing the Chinese troops at the LAC. However, we have been listening that China has entered a few kilometres into the Indian territory and even then the government of India affirms that everything is okay."

"The Indian government is rewarding China instead of punishing it by importing Chinese commodities. Most of the commodities are imported from China. In 2020, commodities worth Rs 5.25 lakh crores were imported from China and in 2021, we bought 7.50 lakh crores of commodities. I want to know what is the need of importing from China and why can't we manufacture them," Arvind Kejriwal said.

'Kejriwal demoralizing our Army': BJP

In response to Kejriwal's questions on government, BJP spokesperson RP Singh, in conversation with Republic TV, said, "Arvind Kejriwal should go out in the market and see how many Chinese products are being sold. Kejriwal is demoralizing our Army by making such comments."

Earlier, on December 16, Congress insulted the security forces in the backdrop of the Tawang clash, the grand old party's former president, Rahul Gandhi claimed that in Arunachal Pradesh, the Indian soldiers were getting 'thrashed' by their Chinese counterparts.

"From what I can make of the current situation, China is not preparing for an incursion but a full-fledged war. The threat is clear but our government is ignoring the threat. The Centre is trying to hide facts from us but it won't be able to hide such things for long," said Rahul Gandhi.

Notably, on December 9, a conflict arouse between the troops of the Indian Army and the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China, when soldiers from both sides engaged in hand-to-hand combat on the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The situation escalated after over 300 PLA soldiers intruded and tried to capture a peak at 17000 feet, they were equipped with spiked clubs and sticks. However, the alert Indian forces thwarted the attempt forcing the Chinese to make a retreat.