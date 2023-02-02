Kejriwal Launches Attack On Delhi LG Ahead Of Punjab School Principals' Visit To Singapore

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday claimed that the rejuvenation of education is taking place in Punjab. The AAP supremo’s comments came after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced that the first batch of 36 school principals will visit Singapore in February to sharpen their professional skills.

Addressing an online press briefing, “The rejuvenation of education has started in Punjab. On February 4, 36 principals of Punjab are going to Singapore for training. 30-30 principals of Delhi were to go abroad for training in December-March, but will not be able to go to training due to LG's ridiculous objection.”

पंजाब में शिक्षा का कायाकल्प होना शुरू हो गया है।



4 Feb को Punjab के 36 Principals Training के लिए Singapore जा रहे हैं।



Delhi के 30-30 प्रिंसिपल Training के लिए Dec-March में विदेश जाने थे



लेकिन LG के बेतुके Objection की वजह से ट्रेनिंग पर नहीं जा पाएंगे



-CM @ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/TTUZxP70Zm — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 2, 2023

Kejriwal attacks Delhi LG

Attacking Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena over rejecting the Delhi teachers' Finland tour, Kejriwal quoted a constitution bench and said, “In 2018, the constitution bench had said that no file will go to the LG. But the central government went against the constitution and passed the law. Now LG stops every file by putting absurd objections. We have gone to the Supreme Court, we hope the top court will cancel this wrong law.”

2018 को संविधान पीठ ने कहा था कि कोई FILE LG के पास नहीं जाएगी।



लेकिन केंद्र सरकार ने संविधान के ख़िलाफ़ जाकर क़ानून पास किया।



अब LG हर फ़ाइल पर बेतुके Objections लगा कर रोक देते हैं।



हम SC में गए हैं, हमें उम्मीद है कि SC इस ग़लत क़ानून को रद्द करेगी।



- CM @ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/lRnR0wfhrG — Aam Aadmi Party Delhi (@AAPDelhi) February 2, 2023

Kejriwal slams BJP

Further alleging that the ruling BJP is attacking the AAP government and is not allowing it to conduct the mayoral election, he further questioned, “Will the mayor's election be allowed to happen or not?”

“BJP indulges in horse-trading in other states, but unable to do so here, it is therefore they are now allowing Mayor elections to take place,” he added.

Further, slamming the Union government for not providing enough funds to Delhi, Kejriwal said, “What enmity does the Centre have with Delhi? The central government collects income tax from all over the country, which has to be distributed among the states. Delhi gave 1.75 Lakh Crore Tax but Center gave only 325 crore to Delhi. At the same time, money was given to all the municipal corporations of the country but not to the MCD.”