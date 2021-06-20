Kejriwal Launches Centre For Meditation And Yoga Sciences Ahead Of International Yoga Day

A day before International Yoga Day on June 21, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a press conference announcing 'Centre for Meditation and Yoga Sciences'. Kejriwal informed that a one-year diploma course in 'Meditation and Yoga Sciences' will be conducted under the scheme, and already 450 candidates have enrolled themselves. He further noted that "From October 1, these instructors will train people in different parts of Delhi free of cost".

The press conference was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Delhi Chief Secretary Deepak Mohan Spolia, Director of Higher Education Azimul Haque, DPSRU Vice-Chancellor Ramesh Goyal, and 450 yoga instructors.

Addressing the press conference on the inauguration of the Centre for Meditation and Yoga Sciences, Kejriwal noted that it is the best possible way to celebrate International Yoga Day. The Delhi CM further said that the scheme to reach Yoga and Meditation to every household was always a part of the Delhi Government's plan but proper execution with time and situation hindrances were making it an issue. He noted that India teaches Yoga to the world but it is surprising to know that very less household practices Yoga in India.

Speaking about the Centre for Meditation and Yoga Sciences scheme, Kejriwal informed that Delhi Government will provide free Yoga instructors to the people of Delhi if they show interest in the program. He urged Delhi's population to create groups of 25-35 people who are interested in learning Yoga and contact the Delhi Administration for availing the service of a free yoga guide. Kejriwal further acknowledged the effort of the Delhi administration to be able to pull out such a scheme during the tough times of the pandemic. He informed that the Centre for Meditation and Yoga Sciences is a simple way to instill the notion of Yoga and its benefits in people's lives.

Importance of Yoga during the pandemic

Delhi CM Kejriwal noted that people of the country need Yoga in their lives more at this point than ever. He said that people are concerned about their immunity these days, they are heard discussing the mild and strong impact of corona and the role of immunity preventing the disease. Delhi CM highlighted the importance of healthy living and healthy habits to keep the immunity intact and strong. He mentioned that Yoga is crucial during the pandemic in two ways- firstly it will build immunity, it will keep the inner strength intact that will consequently develop protection against the COVID-19 virus, and secondly, it will help in the post-COVID period. He reiterated the positive impact of Yoga on people who suffered through chronic COVID, Kejriwal noted that Yoga suffices the physical, emotional, and mental needs of those people.

Image Source- PTI