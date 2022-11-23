Kejriwal Model = 5-star Facilities Even In Jail?: Anurag Thakur Bewildered By Tihar Clips

Union Minister Anurag Thakur castigated the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP after a new tape featuring Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain being served a lavish meal surfaced. Reminding AAP of its performance in states like Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, Anurag Thakur said that the health minister is enjoying his massages in jail after a corruption stint outside.

"In Punjab, AAP's health minister had to resign in two months due to corruption and in Delhi, AAP's health minister is in jail for the last six months and is enjoying his massages in the jail", the Union Minister said. "First AAP enjoyed the power of government, now it is a clear example of how to enjoy a stay in jail and how to give massages. They lied in court with a complaint about the jail food, but the food being served (to Jain) seems to be better than 5-star hotels."

#WATCH | Latest CCTV footage sourced from Tihar jail sources show Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain getting proper food in the jail.



Tihar Jail sources said that Satyendar Jain has gained 8 kg of weight while being in jail, contrary to his lawyer's claims of him having lost 28 kgs. pic.twitter.com/cGEioHh5NM — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2022

Jain has caused has another uproar after new CCTV footage showed him getting served a proper meal that is not available to the prisoners. Thakur asked, "what kind of jail is this", as he noticed a stack of mineral water placed in his cell and the infamous massage video that recently surfaced.

"Is this Arvind Kejriwal's model, That you'll get five-star facilities even in jail? First, get involved in corruption, then Arvind Kejriwal will award them a certificate of honesty to those who are lodged in jail for the last six months. Just imagine, where the Education Minister is the main accused in a liquor scam, who will accept him in Gujarat?", Thakur questioned.

BJP slams AAP over Satyendar Jain's meal

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla called out AAP over the video that showcased special treatment being given to Jain. “One more video from media! After taking maalish (massage) from rapist & calling him PHYSIO therapist, Satyendra Jain can be seen enjoying sumptuous meal! Attendants serve him food as if he is in a resort on vacation! Kejriwal ji ensured that Hawalabaaz gets VVIP maza not saza! (sic)”

One more video from media! After taking maalish from rapist & calling him PHYSIO therapist, Satyendra Jain can be seen enjoying sumptuous meal! Attendants serve him food as if he is in a resort on vacation!



Kejriwal ji ensured that Hawalabaaz gets VVIP maza not saza! pic.twitter.com/IaXzgJsJnL — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) November 23, 2022

Prior to this, a video showed Jain receiving foot and head massages in his cell but AAP labelled it as physiotherapy. The party also claimed that he is getting this special medical service because he underwent surgery. But his claim was refuted by the Indian Association of Physiotherapists. What's more, the masseur later turned out to be a rape accused according to the BJP.