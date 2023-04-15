Kejriwal Must Be Aware Of Wrongdoing, Files Can't Move Without Him: Lekhi On CBI Summons

Meenakashi Lekhi, a Union Minister and BJP leader, on Friday, said that if the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal then it means there are corruption charges against him. She suggested that Kejriwal's participation and knowledge of any wrongdoing in the government was essential, given that files cannot move without his active participation. Notably, her remarks came hours after the Central agency summoned the AAP national convenor on April 16 in connection with the Excise policy case.

"CBI’s jurisdiction is with respect to corruption. It is an inter-state body and can investigate wherever. Basically, it is an anti-corruption organisation. So, if CBI has summoned him, it means there are some corruption charges. As part of the investigation, they would have come up with some material against him, and are going to confront him," MoS for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi told ANI.

Lekhi slams Kejriwal over CBI summons

The BJP leader further stated that no policy could have been implemented in the national capital without the approval of Kejriwal. "We have to understand 2-3 things. First, he (Kejriwal) is the Chief Minister, so no file or document can move in the state without his knowledge and active participation," she said.

Adding further she said, "Secondly, there are statements by co-accused like Nair (Vijay Nair) and other people, which directly implicate Kejriwal. Thirdly, Nayar who is found involved in corrupt practices and dealing with the south lobby was staying in the residence and official accommodation which was allocated in the name of Kailash Gehlot. Kailash Gehlot was staying at his private home, and the official accommodation was given to Nair to operate these functions."

Lekhi suggested that there was some kind of secretive cooperation taking place behind the scenes, which has led to Delhi's Chief Minister being summoned. "There is obviously a tacit, open and underhand cooperation, which one gets to see. The CBI is going to confront Mr Kejriwal with all the documents, papers, and materials which they would have gathered during the investigation," she said.

It is pertinent to mention that Kejriwal's former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia is currently in judicial custody after being arrested by the ED and CBI in connection with a case related to alleged irregularities in the Excise policy.

(With inputs from ANI)