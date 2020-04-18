Kejriwal Notes Decrease In COVID-19 Cases, Issues Appeal Pertaining To Containment Zones

Addressing a press briefing on Saturday, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal revealed that less number of COVID-19 cases were detected in the last two-three days. For instance, only 67 out of the 2274 samples reported on Friday tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Moreover, Kejriwal announced that the families of any official including healthcare workers, police, civil defense volunteers and teachers passing away due to COVID-19 related work would be paid an ex-gratia of Rs.1 crore.

Arvind Kejriwal remarked, "In the last two-three days, the cases in Delhi have slightly reduced. I hope that the cases will reduce further in the next few days. Yesterday, there were 67 cases out of 2274 samples that were tested."

Read: COVID-19: Clinical Trial Of Plasma Enrichment Technique To Begin In 3-4 Days, Says Kejriwal

We all have to work together to defeat Corona https://t.co/S8yuJMMdW4 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 18, 2020

Read: Delhi Bar Association Seeks CM Kejriwal & Police Nod For Lawyers' Commute Amid Lockdown

'The number of containment zones in the city has increased'

Kejriwal mentioned that there were 71 containment zones in Delhi. According to him, some individuals were violating the stricter lockdown guidelines in the containment zones. At this juncture, he cited the example of 26 members of a family testing positive for COVID-19 who would visit each other's house in the vicinity despite living in a containment zone. Thereafter, he appealed to the residents living in containment zones to abide by the rules.

"The number of containment zones in the city has increased to 71. It has been observed that people have been going outside their homes in some containment zones. In Jahangirpuri, 26 members of the same family who would visit each other's homes despite being in a containment zone tested positive for COVID-19. People in containment zones should strictly remain in their homes," the Delhi CM stated.

Read: Migrants Living Under Flyover Near Yamuna To Be Moved To Delhi Govt Shelter: Kejriwal

Coronavirus crisis

Currently, there are 14792 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 2015 persons have recovered while 488 individuals have passed away. Addressing a press briefing earlier in the day, Lav Aggarwal- the Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health stated that 991 fresh COVID-19 cases and 43 deaths had been reported in the last 24 hours. He revealed that Markaz attendees constituted nearly 30% out of India's total COVID-19 tally. Mentioning that there is a 3.3% COVID-19 mortality rate in the country, he added that 83% of such cases were due to co-morbidities.

Read: Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Revises FDI Policy To Protect Companies, Cases At 14792