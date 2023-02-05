Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has sparked a political debate by questioning the central government's decision to allocate Rs 200 crore in aid to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan. Kejriwal has questioned whether it was right for the Union government to make such an announcement while 'slashing' the budgetary allocation for the country's education, health, and Delhi's fund.

CM Kejriwal questioned the government through his Twitter handle by writing, "Is it right to give funds to Taliban by cutting the funds of country's education, health and Delhi's fund? People are strongly opposing it."

Alleging that the government at the Centre is engaged in 'fighting' with everyone, Kejriwal advised the government to not 'meddle' in others' work while sharing a news report over differences between the Centre and the Supreme Court over the appointment of judges.

He tweeted, "Why does the Central government fight with everyone? With judges, Supreme Court, state governments, farmers and traders? The country will not progress by quarrelling with everyone. Do your job and let others do theirs. Don't interfere in others' work."

Budget for halted development work of India in Afghanistan

Notably, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has been allocated a total of Rs 18,050 crore in the Union Budget for 2023-24, with an increase of around 4.64 percent over last year's allocation of Rs 17,250 crore. The total outlay included Rs 5,408 crore of development aid to various countries and over Rs 990 crore towards India's G20 Presidency.

There is a budgetary aid of Rs 200 crore for Afghanistan for the unwavering commitment India has to the people of the embattled nation. The budget is for the sake of various development initiatives of India, which were halted in Afghanistan. The largest chunk of aid announced in the budget has been granted to Bhutan which has received an allocation of Rs 2,400 crore. This constitutes 41.04 percent of the MEA's development assistance in the country.

The budget has also made provisions for Maldives, Nepal, Mauritius, and Myanmar.

Earlier, it was reported that post the budget announcement by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the Taliban welcomed India's Union Budget 2023-24, and said that the aid announcement by India for Afghanistan would help to improve ties and trust between the two nations. This is India's second year of support after the Taliban gained control of Afghanistan.

(With PTI inputs)