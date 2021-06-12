Kejriwal Says 'chances Of COVID 3rd Wave Quite Real', Assures Of Delhi Govt's Preparedness

Amid undulating COVID-19 figures and their inconclusive speculation, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on June 12 maintained the chances of the third wave of the COVID pandemic as "real" as he vouched for a dedicated Delhi government preparing to combat the potential third wave scare.

Addressing a press conference on the occasion of the inauguration of oxygen plants at nine hospitals in the National Capital, the CM said, "Chances of the third wave of COVID-19 are real. Delhi government is working on a war footing to prepare for the third wave."

Is Delhi COVID ready, finally?

Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to establish COVID-19 related efforts and objectives of the Delhi government.

भविष्य की चुनौतियों से लड़ने के लिए दिल्ली अपनी तैयारियों में जुटी है। दिल्ली के 9 अलग-अलग अस्पतालों में आज 22 PSA ऑक्सीजन प्लांट्स की शुरुआत की, इनसे कुल 17.3 MT ऑक्सीजन का उत्पादन किया जा सकेगा, जुलाई महीने तक 17 प्लांट्स और शुरु कर देंगे, दिल्ली युद्ध स्तर पर काम कर रही है। pic.twitter.com/f4EVkkpZMw — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 12, 2021

The aforementioned tweet translates to,

"Delhi is busy in its preparations to fight the challenges of the future. Started 22 PSA Oxygen Plants in 9 different hospitals in Delhi today (June 12), a total of 17.3 MT Oxygen will be produced from them, will start 17 more plants by July, Delhi is working on a war footing."

Speaking at an event to inaugurate 22 Pressure Swing Adsorption oxygen generation plants across 9 city hospitals, he commended the 2 crore residents of the National Capital who have bravely battled the devastating COVID wave.

“In the UK, we are seeing a third wave building despite 45% people being vaccinated there. The intensity of the cases, however, is lower, it is being said…The chances of a third wave are real, we can’t say we are not prepared,” said CM Kejriwal.

भविष्य के लिए दिल्ली की तैयारियों के क्रम में 22 PSA ऑक्सीजन प्लांट्स और जुड़े, दिल्ली के 9 अलग-अलग अस्पतालों से शुरुआत | LIVE https://t.co/lJ0zhPznDR — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 12, 2021

CM Kejriwal also mentioned that with regard to preparedness, Delhi does have the resources to take on an adversary COVID wave.

"We congratulate people of Delhi who have together faced Covid second wave with struggle and discipline and succeeded in controlling it," Delhi CM added.

COVID-19 situation

On Friday, Delhi recorded 238 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest in nearly three months, and 24 fatalities, while the positivity rate dipped to 0.31%. According to the latest health bulletin, new fatalities pushed the death toll from COVID-19 to 24,772. Delhi started the unlocking process on June 7.