Kejriwal Says 'in Dire Need Of ICU Beds & Oxygen' As COVID Cases Surge In National Capital

After the national capital recorded nearly 25,000 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday addressed a press conference. While stating that the Coronavirus positivity rate has increased from 24 per cent to 30 per cent in the last 24 hours, the Delhi CM said that less than 100 ICU beds were left and there is a shortage of oxygen in the city.

Delhi CM addresses a press conference over current Coronavirus situation

Informing that he had spoken to Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and Home Minister Amit Shah regarding lack of beds and other facilities, Kejriwal said that he has informed the Centre that the National Capital is in dire need of ICU beds and oxygen.

Arvind Kejriwal said, "There are 10,000 beds in Delhi, incl that of the central government of which, 1,800 beds currently reserved for COVID. I request the Centre to allot 7,000 of 10,000 beds in view of severe COVID cases."

Remarking that over 6,000 high-flow oxygen beds will be added at Yamuna Sports Complex in the next 2-3 days, CM Kejriwal said that Common Wealth Games Village and some schools too will be turned into COVID-19 centres and the Coronavirus facility at Radha Soami Satsang Beas will be reopened.

In a recent update, Delhi has also made 14-day home quarantine mandatory for those returning from the Kumbh Mela. As per the order issued by Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, all those residents of Delhi, who have visited or are going to visit Kumbh, will be required to compulsory home quarantine themselves for 14 days on arriving in the national capital. This comes after many states across the country have issued strict restrictions for devotees participating in Kumbh Mela.

COVID-19 situation in Delhi

As India continues to battle against the Coronavirus pandemic, Delhi so far has recorded over 8,27,998 positive cases, out of which 7,46,239 have successfully recovered and 11,960 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours 24,375 new cases, 1,23,354 fresh recoveries and 1,341 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in India is 16,79,740.

(Image: PTI, ANI)