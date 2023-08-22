Kejriwal Should Introspect: Congress Pans AAP Govt After Officer Arrested For Raping Minor

Congress on Monday slammed 'I.N.D.I.A' alliance partner Aam Aadmi Party over the Delhi minor rape case wherein the AAP government officer Premoday Khakha was arrested for raping a minor. The Grand Old Party's national spokesperson Shama Mohamed said that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal who goes to other states and says he is going to work for women, 'should introspect'.

Speaking on the Delhi minor rape said, Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed said, "This is a very shocking incident because number one, it (accused) is a person they (victim) trusted when her father died. Number two, the accused was part of the Women and Child Affairs Ministry. Number three, when the child got pregnant, the accused's wife helped abort it. These sorts of people work in the Delhi Ministry, it is very shocking."

"Before Atishi, the government in Delhi did not have a woman Minister, can you believe it? AAP government did not have a woman Minister and that too from a person (Arvind Kejriwal) who always goes to other states and says, 'I'm going to work for women', should introspect today- why there was no woman Minister before and how such thing (Delhi minor rape) happened? I mean, this has been happening for months under Arvind Kejriwal's nose. Stringent action should be taken against the accused. Suspension is not the answer. Dismissal and arrest should be done. There should be a check on who is working with you," the Congress leader said.

Delhi govt officer accused of rape was handpicked as OSD: BJP

Demanding the resignation of Minister Kailash Gahlot, the BJP alleges a connection between the accused and Gahlot's tenure as the head of the department.

“The officer charged with raping a minor was serving as the OSD to the Minister of Women and Child Development (WCD). He was one of the favourites of the Kejriwal administration and was handpicked. The Kejriwal government must answer!” Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva posted on microblogging platform X.

The officer charged with raping a minor was Kejriwal Govt's favourite.

Had been handpicked to serve as OSD to the Minister of WCD.@SwatiJaiHind will do well to stop her drama and @ArvindKejriwal should answer why was the rapist officer handpicked to serve as his Ministers OSD.… pic.twitter.com/plKEPunAQO — Virendraa Sachdeva (@Virend_Sachdeva) August 21, 2023

Meanwhile, speaking at a media interaction, BJP secretary Bansuri Swaraj claimed that the accused had served as a specially appointed officer on duty (OSD) to the former Women and Child Development (WCD) Minister, Kailash Gahlot. "“The accused officer exploited the girl while being OSD, therefore Gahlot should take moral responsibility and resign," asserted Swaraj, displaying a purported government order to back her claims.

The BJP contends that despite the filing of a First Information Report (FIR) against the accused on August 13, the AAP government had remained inactive.

"Why did it take so long to suspend the officer? Why is Atishi so silent? This women and child development official who is responsible for safety, that same officer has done such a thing. This officer was appointed with reference. The minister who is responsible for this, kept silent on the matter till it came to light," stated BJP's Bansuri Swaraj.

(With inputs from agencies)