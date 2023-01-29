Kejriwal Slams Gujarat Gov, Says 'future Of Crores Of Youth Is Ruined'

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal lambasted the Gujarat government in the wake of the deferral of the Gujarat Panchayat Junior Clerk Recruitment Exam.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said, "Almost every exam in Guj gets leaked. Why? The future of crores of youth is ruined."

Gujarat SP, Sunni Joshi said, “Gujarat ATS was continuously keeping a watch on people who were related to previous paper leak incidents. 15 accused have been arrested from Vadodara with question papers. The government decided to cancel the exam. Further investigation is underway.”

Gujarat Panchayat Junior Clerk Recruitment Exam Postponed

The Gujarat Panchayat Junior Clerk Recruitment Exam was announced as postponed. Just hours before the exam was scheduled to be held today, according to a notice issued by the state administration, this decision was made as a result of one person being detained with a question paper before the exam this morning.

The Panchayat Junior Clerk recruitment exam in Gujarat has been postponed. Over 9.50 lakh candidates registered for the exam which was to be conducted from 11 am, free return journey in GSRTC buses was announced for candidates: CMO — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2023

This exam, which was to be conducted at 11 a.m. today throughout the state, had received over 9.50 lakh registrations from the aspirants. For applicants who have already left to take the exam, free bus transportation back to their hometown has been made available by GSRTC (Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation).

A member of the Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board named Rajeeka Kacheriya claimed that the question paper was leaked from outside of Gujarat. She added that in order to guarantee that only deserving candidates receive jobs, the Selection Board office bearers convened early this morning and announced to postpone the exam.

Over a dozen people are being apprehended after the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) raids in Vadodara, which were conducted after the paper leak case came to light. Andhra Pradesh-Telangana is said to be the place of a paper leak's trail.

