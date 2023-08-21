Kejriwal Takes Aim At 'Mama' Shivraj Chouhan, Urges MP People To Trust In 'Chacha'

In a subtle yet pointed dig at Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi and the supremo of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), invoked familial terminology to urge the people of Madhya Pradesh to put their trust in him. Addressing a gathering during an AAP party meeting in Satna, Kejriwal likened himself to a protective uncle, encouraging the audience to shift their allegiances from "Mama" (uncle), a reference to Chouhan, to "Chacha" (also meaning uncle) – an allusion to himself.

Kejriwal took the opportunity to question Chouhan's credibility, suggesting that the incumbent Chief Minister has betrayed the trust of his constituents. "I heard there is a 'Mama' who has deceived his nephews and nieces. Don’t trust him now... I am saying that your son, brother, and 'Chacha' have come now. Believe in Chacha now. I will build schools, colleges, hospitals, and provide jobs for the youth of Madhya Pradesh," Kejriwal asserted.

Kejriwal attacks BJP & Congress

In his speech, Kejriwal also directed his attention toward both the saffron party and his alliance partner Congress in 'I.N.D.I.A'. "Today we are releasing 'Kejriwal ki Guarantee'...I guarantee to provide 24-hour electricity in the state. The people of the state have tried these two parties (Congress and BJP) for the last 75 years, but none of them provided electricity in the state. If you want power supply, vote for AAP and if you want power cut, vote for these two parties," the Delhi Chief Minister said.

Kejriwal's comments come in the wake of his recent announcement of a range of 'guarantees' for the people of Madhya Pradesh, should AAP secure victory in the upcoming assembly elections. These promises include an unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000 per month, 300 units of free monthly electricity for every household, and free education for all children in the state.

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections are scheduled to take place at the end of this year. The state has previously been under the governance of both the Congress and the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies)