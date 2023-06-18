Kejriwal Trying To Settle A Score, Says BJP As Politics Erupts Over RK Puram Shooting

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for questioning the law and order situation in the national capital after two women were shot at in the Ambedkar Basti area of RK Puram in Delhi. Two women, namely Pinky (30) and Jyoti (29), were shot at in the wee hours of Sunday in the RK Puram area. The victims were immediately rushed to the Safdurjung Hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries.

Reacting to the incident, Arvind Kejriwal lashed out at the Lieutenant Governor and said that if Delhi Police was under the control of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, the situation in the national capital would have been safer.

“My condolences to the bereaved kin. If the Delhi LG instead of conspiring against the AAP would have paid attention to the law and order situation in the national capital such incidents could have been averted,” Kejriwal tweeted.

A political stunt, says BJP

In a befitting retort to Kejriwal’s accusations, Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana dubbed Delhi CM’s criticism of the L-G a ‘political stunt’. “Everyone knows that Kejriwal is trying to settle scores with the L-G. This statement on the law and order situation is nothing but vendetta politics. Kejriwal has the right to summon the Delhi police commissioner to discuss the law and order of the national capital, how many times has he met the commissioner? How many times has he highlighted the same issue with the L-G? I would like to ask him that has he ever sat will any of the seven MPs in Delhi to discuss the same?” he added.

Khurana further attacked Kejriwal for saying that Delhi would have been safer if AAP had control over police forces and said, “AAP has full control over police in Punjab, why is the party not able to keep Punjab safe? Kejriwal is merely trying to settle the score with the LG.”

Two women shot dead in Delhi's RK Puram

At around 4 am on Sunday morning, a PCR call was made from the RK Puram area in the national capital informing of a shooting incident. The PCR rushed to the spot and found two women shot. According to the primary investigation, the assailants were intending to murder the victim’s brother.

The police have nabbed three people identified as Arjun, Michael and Dev. An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC. Further investigation is underway.