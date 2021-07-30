Kejriwal Urges Centre To Confer 'Bharat Ratna' On Medical Staff For Services Amid COVID-19

Lauding the work done by the medical fraternity during the COVID-19 pandemic, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday, 30 July 2021, requested the Central government to confer the country's highest civilian award 'Bharat Ratna' on doctors, nurses, and paramedics. As far as the Padma awards are concerned, the Chief Minister stated that the Delhi government has decided to send the names of doctors and healthcare workers for which they are also seeking the recommendation of the general public.

Delhi government to send names of medical staff for Padma awards

Addressing the Delhi Vidhan Sabha, Kejriwal said, "Delhi Government has decided that this year we will only recommend doctors and paramedical staff for Padma awards. I am glad to inform you that we got 2,100 recommendations in three days for the Padma awards. I urge the central government to confer Padma awards to the recommended doctors not just from Delhi but from the entire nation."

It is pertinent to mention here that these awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year and seek to recognize 'work of distinction' and is given for distinguished and exceptional achievements/service in all fields/disciplines, such as Art, Literature, and Education, Sports, Medicine, Social Work, Science and Engineering, Public Affairs, Civil Service, Trade and Industry, etc. All persons without distinction of race, occupation, position, or sex are eligible for these awards. Government servants including those working with PSUs, except Doctors and Scientists, are not eligible for Padma Awards.

'Delhi, the first state to announce ex-gratia for doctors': Delhi CM Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal also took the opportunity to highlight the measures taken by the Delhi government to acknowledge the work and sacrifice of the members of the medical fraternity during COVID. "Delhi was first to announce Rs 1 crore ex- gratia to the doctors and healthcare workers, who lost their lives on COVID duty. The decision to boost the morale of doctors, paramedical staff, and healthcare workers. I personally handed over the compensation amount to the families," he said