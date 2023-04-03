Kejriwal Urges PM Modi To Restore Fare Concession Offered To Senior Citizen In Railways

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged him not to discontinue the concession to the senior citizens in rail travel. Crores of elderly are benefiting from the exemption, said Delhi CM and added the money saved through the concession will not be a major revenue booster for the government. Notably, as per the letter the Central government has discontinued the 50 per cent discount offered to the elderly in rail travel.

By stopping the facility a message was being given to senior citizens that the government did not care for them which was against the culture of the country, he said, adding that no person, society or country can progress without the blessings of the elderly.

A parliamentary standing committee has recently recommended the resumption of the fare concession offered to senior citizens by the railways.

The Indian Railways used to offer a 40 per cent discount in fares to males aged 60 years or above and for females, a 50 per cent discount was given if the minimum age was 58 years.

These concessions were granted in fares of all classes of Mail/Express/Rajdhani/ Shatabdi/Duranto group of trains but were withdrawn on March 20, 2020.

The Standing Committee on Railways headed by BJP MP Radha Mohan Singh said from the information furnished by the Railways, the Covid situation has now been normalised and the national transporter has achieved normal growth.

"The Committee, in their 12th Action Taken Report (17th Lok Sabha) on Passenger Reservation System had also desired that the concessions to senior citizens which were available in pre-Covid times may be reviewed and considered at least in Sleeper Class and 3A Class so that the vulnerable and genuinely needy citizens could avail the facility in these classes.

"The Committee, therefore, reiterate their earlier recommendation contained in their above-said report and urge upon the Railways to consider empathically for resumption of concessions in fares to senior citizens particularly in Sleeper Class and 3A Class under intimation to this Committee," the report said.

‘₹1600 Cr like a drop in the Ocean’: Kejriwal to PM Modi

The amount of ₹1600 Cr spent on the exemption provided to the senior citizens in rail travel is a small amount stated the Delhi CM, “only 1600 crores are spent on the exemption in rail travel of the elderly. This amount is like a drop in the ocean. No central government will become rich by not spending it and central government will not become poor by spending it,” reasoned Kejriwal. Further, he also mentioned about the Delhi government’s decision to take the senior citizens for a free trip to the pilgrimage of their choice.

Sharing statistics over the initiative he said spending or not spending money for the happiness of the elders will not lead to either a major saving or decrease of revenue as it is a relatively small amount of the overall government outlay, “If the Delhi government spends ₹50 Cr on the pilgrimage of the elderly out of its budget of ₹70,000 Cr, then the Delhi government would not have become poor. Central government will spend ₹45 lakh Cr in the coming year. Only ₹1600 Cr will be spent on the exemption in rail travel of the elderly. This amount is like a drop in the ocean. No central government will become rich by not spending it and central government will not become poor by spending it.”

