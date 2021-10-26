Paying respects to Lord Ram at the Ram Lalla shrine in Ayodhya, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, expressed happiness at visiting the holy place. Stating that everyone should get the opportunity to visit Ayodhya, he reiterated his govt's policy allowing free trips for elders to Ram Mandir once completed. Prior to praying to Ram Lalla, Kejriwal also visited Hanmangarhi and performed an 'aarti' on the bank of river Sarayu. AAP, which is eyeing to make inroads into Uttar Pradesh, has vowed to 'establish Ram Rajya' if voted to power in 2022.

Kejriwal: 'Want everyone to come here'

Addressing reporters in Ayodhya, he said, "I feel lucky to come here. I pray to god that everyone stays happy. I want everyone to get this opportunity to come here. There is a policy in which Delhi govt has started under which there are listed many religious places and will list Ayodhya in that policy too. Delhi people will be able to come to Ayodhya under that policy". He was accompanied by AAP MP Sanjay Singh.

In March, Kejriwal announced that his government will arrange for free darshan for Delhi's senior citizens after the 'Grand Ram Temple' is constructed in Ayodhya. Addressing the Budget session, Kejriwal termed himself a 'Hanuman Bhakt' and explained the concept of 'Ram Rajya' founded on 10 principles. Including most of his own government's schemes, Kejriwal listed hunger-free, good education, good health facilities, free electricity, free drinking water, jobs, shelters for the homeless, women safety, respect for the elderly, and equality as the 'principles of Ram Rajya' - on which he claims to have based his government.

AAP's UP campaign

Spearheading the AAP campaign, Kejriwal has announced that it will contest on all 403 seats in upcoming UP polls. Moreover, its UP in-charge Sanjay Singh met with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in July, hinting at an AAP-SP coalition for the UP polls in 2022. Singh had also teamed with SP's ex-MLA Pawan Pandey and accused Ram Janmabhoomi Trust chief Champat Rai of buying a piece of land worth Rs 2 crore at an inflated price of Rs 18.5 crore for the Ram temple premises with help from Trust's member Anil Mishra.

Recently, Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia and AAP MP Sanjay Singh too visited the Ram Lalla shrine seeking his blessings before kicking off AAP's UP campaign. The AAP leaders recited the Hanuman chalisa at the Rasik Peeth in Ayodhya, before launching AAP's tiranga rally. AAP has promised to provide 'world-class education, health facilities, farmers' rights and jobs to youth. Like in Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Goa, AAP has also offered free electricity upto 300 units for all.