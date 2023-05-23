Kejriwal Vows To Travel Across India To Seek Oppn Support In Delhi Ordinance Row

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Tuesday, May 23, that he will travel across India to rally support for Delhi government’s legal battle against Centre's ordinance on the control of administrative services in the national capital.

The Aam Aadmi Party supremo took to Twitter and stated that he will meet presidents of all opposition political parties and seek support.

"From today I am travelling across the country for the rights of the people of Delhi. SC passed the order after years and did justice to the people of Delhi, gave them their rights. The central government took away all those rights by bringing an ordinance. When this law will come in the Rajya Sabha, it should not be allowed to pass under any circumstances. Will meet presidents of all political parties and seek their support," tweeted AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal.

Kejriwal in another tweet referred to it as a battle to save India's constitution. "This fight is not only for the people of Delhi, he expects everyone to support him,” he tweeted.

Kejriwal meets Mamata Banerjee

Arvind Kejriwal met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata today, May 23. Kejriwal held a press briefing alongside the TMC supremo as well, where Mamata Banerjee vowed to oppose the ordinance brought by the Centre against the Delhi government.

Earlier, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar spoke with Kejriwal about the ordinance issue, and he offered AAP his complete support in their dispute with the Centre.

What is the ordinance about?

On Friday, May 19 the Centre promulgated an ordinance to create a National Capital Civil Service Authority for transfer of IAS and DANICS cadre officers and disciplinary proceedings against them.

This came after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services, excluding those related to police, public order and land, to the elected government in Delhi.