In a major development concerning Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal, a complaint against his 'misbehaviour' reached President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday. In the letter written by 30 top IPS officers, it has been pointed out that whilst in Ahmedabad for campaigning for Gujarat elections, on September 12, Kejriwal made use of public transport- an autorickshaw- to reach the residence of its driver.

It was further pointed out in the letter that to ensure that the requisite level of security was maintained and to prevent any untoward lapses in the Chief Minister’s safety, the officer enjoined with the duty, stated that he would accompany him to the location. However, in response to the police officer’s prudent suggestion, Kejriwal made certain 'distasteful and inconsiderate' remarks.

In the video accessed by media houses, Kejriwal was heard saying to the officer, "You should be ashamed. The people of Gujarat are suffering because the leaders here don't engage with public. We are engaging with people and you are stopping us. You take your security, we don't need it. You are forcefully giving us security. I have given you in written that I don't need security."

It was disheartening'

"Considering that Mr. Kejriwal is the Chief Minister of India’s capital city, the police force is duty bound to ensure his safety. It was disheartening to note that in order to score a political brownie point, Mr. Kejriwal’s conducted himself in a manner that utterly belittled the police officers for diligently obeying their duties. By stating that the police officials of Gujarat are a black spot on the security provided by the State, Mr. Kejriwal sought to gain public validation and praise albeit at the expense of the police forces," the letter read. The IPS officers have pointed out that it was not an episode in isolation, and cited a smiliar incident that took place in Punjab in 2017, also, ahead of the elections. They also highlighted that after the conclusion of the elections Kejriwal in a completely conflicting stance is quick to cite “threat perception” and allege that the police forces of the country do not offer him sufficient protection.

The officers have highlighted how with such incidents, Kejriwal has 'unfairly created a spectacle' of the police force not only in the State of Gujarat, but also throughout the country. They, through the letter, requested President Droupadi Murmu to intervene as the Head of State and counsel Kejriwal against such 'high-headed and boorish behaviour that is intended to undermine the police force' of the country.