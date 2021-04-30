Kent RO Chief Mahesh Gupta Urges People To Stop 'blame Game' Amid COVID-19 Calamity

As India deals with an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases, several individuals and organizations have come forward to tackle the situation. Mahesh Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director (MD) of Kent RO talked exclusively to Republic on Friday, about what more the citizens of the country can do to unitedly fight the current crisis. Mahesh Gupta explained the nature of the calamity and how we should approach the solution.

The director urged to look at the situation with a positive mind.

"This is a natural calamity, not a man-made one. I think we need to come out from the negative and blame culture right now and look at the situation from a positive aspect of how we can take this natural calamity and mock-up everything to ensure that people get relief. All parties, citizens, industries, NGOs need to sit together and come out with a strategy to tackle this," added Kent RO Chief, Mahesh Gupta.

"Criticize after the pandemic is over"

While urging people to come together and fight the COVID battle, Mr. Gupta advised that citizens can always criticize after the pandemic but now is the time to get together. He further added that there needs to be a communication process between the government, people, and all the stakeholders. The director was speaking as a nation is dealing with the sudden surge of COVID-19 cases.

Mr. Gupta further explained why he calls this situation a natural calamity.

"The cases have suddenly risen in a span of nearly 30 days so I would call it a natural calamity. If we are in a war with someone, we don't criticize everyone, we just fight the war so let's win the war, and then we can talk about what precautions we can take," further advised Mahesh Gupta.

How different industries can contribute to the fight

When asked how can industries help in tackling the virus, the managing director said that steel industries have been of major help as they are aware of how to make oxygen. With that, he added how pharmaceutical industries are scaling up and a network is being created to make sure patients can get relief in their houses or hospitals. The healthcare company chief also appreciated the financial sector for contributing through CSR and their own corporate funding.

Citizens should participate in Republic's #StayStrongIndia campaign

While urging citizens to participate in Republic media's campaign against COVID-19, Mr. Gupta added that people should come out and help in their own way rather than criticizing the government. He also advised the citizens to keep calm and have faith that the country will come out of this situation. He concluded with a remark that the citizens need to focus on the current situation and today instead of thinking about the future.