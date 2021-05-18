Last Updated:

Kenya High Commissioner Accompanies Her Son For COVID-19 Vaccine Jab; Praises Delhi Govt

Amid the COVID crisis, Kenya's Deputy High Commissioner Irene Achieng Oloo on Tuesday accompanied her son as he received his first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine.

As India continues to inoculate its citizens against the Coronavirus infection, Kenya's Deputy High Commissioner Irene Achieng Oloo on Tuesday accompanied her son as he received his first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine. Kenya's Deputy High Commissioner's son got vaccinated at an inoculation centre in Delhi's Malviya Nagar. While speaking with ANI, Irene Achieng Oloo praised the Delhi government's school vaccination Centre. 

Kenya's Deputy High commissioner accompanies her son for COVID-19 vaccine jab

COVID vaccine doses given in India cross 18 cr-mark

Earlier on Friday, the Union Health Ministry said that the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 18 crores. According to the 8 pm provisional report, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 18,04,29,261

The Health Ministry had said 3,25,071 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine on Thursday and cumulatively 42,55,362 across 32 states and union territories since the start of the third phase of the vaccination drive. The total of 18,04,29,261 includes 96,27,199 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 66,21,675 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,43,63,754 Frontline Workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose, 81,48,757 FLWs who have taken the second dose, and 42,55,362 individuals in the 18-44 years age group who have received the first dose.

Besides, 5,67,99,389 and 87,50,224 beneficiaries aged over 45 to 60 years old have been administered the first and second dose, respectively, while 5,43,15,317 and 1,75,47,584 beneficiaries above 60 years have taken the first and second dose.

