Odisha: Keonjhar Admin Announce Free Books, Uniforms To Students To Lower Dropout Rates

The Keonjhar district administration of Odisha has decided to launch a first-of-its-kind initiative wherein the district will be providing free textbooks and uniforms to students in class 9 and 10 who are studying in government or government-aided schools. The initiative that will begin from this year onwards will also include mid-day meals for the students.

Reducing dropout rates after class 8

According to reports, this scheme was started in the hopes of reducing the dropout rate of students after class 8 and to encourage students to pursue higher studies. This initiative will also go a long way in addressing the nutritional needs of the children. In a similar fashion, students that excel in their examinations conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) in class 10 will receive scholarships ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 40,000, depending on the child’s performance.

Collector and District Magistrate Ashish Thakare has said: "The main objective of this initiative is to prevent the drop-out of students after Class 8 in the district by addressing their nutritional needs during adolescence, encourage them to successfully complete their schooling cycle as well as to support them financially to pursue higher studies beyond class 10 level."

This initiative is expected to cost Rs 22 crore per annum and will come from the district mineral fund (DMF). It is estimated that around 50,000 students in classes 9 and 10 will benefit from this scheme every year.

As per District Information and Public Relations department, only 60 out of every 100 children that enrol in class 1 study beyond class 8 because many support schemes like textbooks, uniforms and mid-day meals are no longer provided after class 8. This initiative to support kids even in classes 9 and 10 is expected to reshape secondary education in Keonjhar, where more than 55 per cent of the population belongs to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

