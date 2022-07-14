Kerala: 1 Suspected Case Of Monkeypox Found; Samples Sent For Testing, Patient Isolated

In a first from the state, one suspected case of monkeypox has been confirmed in Kerala, informed State health Minister Veena George on Thursday. According to the health minister, the infection has been suspected in a person who came from abroad recently.

The man arrived from UAE a few days back and is presently under observation, she said further adding that there is no need to panic as the virus spreads through bodily fluids. "The samples of the person have been sent to the Pune Virology Institute by the health department to confirm the monkeypox (Orthopoxvirus) infection. We hope to receive the result by today evening", George said.

Notably, the Minister also informed that the person was in close contact with a man who recently tested positive for monkeypox in UAE. The patient is currently under isolation and observation.

The outbreak of the monkeypox virus

The outbreak of the monkeypox virus has been reported from around 63 countries so far with three this year. Most of the cases were witnessed in parts of North American and European nations. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Europe has reported over 80% of the confirmed cases this year while the US has reported over 760 cases across 37 states.

As stated by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the virus causes a painful rash that tends to spread all over the body with various symptoms including painful pimples or blisters. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), monkeypox is a viral zoonosis (a virus transmitted to humans from animals) with symptoms similar to those seen in the past in smallpox patients, although it is clinically less severe.

Image: Shutterstock/ANI