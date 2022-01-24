Kerala: 14-year-old Percussion Prodigy Wins Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar

Master Deviprasad from Kerala won the coveted Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2022 in the Art and Culture category, the country's premier recognition for children. Fourteen-year-old Deviprasad is a child prodigy who has shown tremendous skill in playing the traditional South Indian percussion instrument Mridangam. Deviprasad who hails from Angadipuram received the coveted Prime Minister's Bal Puraskar Award from District collector and also took part in an exclusive interaction with the Prime Minister via virtual conference.

In Kerala, Deviprasad is the only recipient of the Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, this time. The award recognizes the best percussionist in the art and cultural category. It also carries a citation and a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh. Malappuram District Collector VR Premkumar presented the award to Deviprasad.

Deviprasad is the son of Deepesh, a percussionist and Thirumandhamkunnu Temple Devaswom clerk, and Praseetha, a teacher. He is currently in ninth grade.

"I am blessed to be trained under Mridangakalashiromani Thiruvananthapuram V Surendran," says the elated 14-year-old.

Deviprasad made his debut at the age of seven by playing the mridangam at the historical temple of Thirumandhamkunnu Devi Temple. "My first Guru was my father itself. He trained me for 6 months," he reckoned.

Deviprasad has participated in many famous music festivals such as Guruvayoor Chembai Music Festival, Kozhikode Thyagaraja Music Festival, Thiruvananthapuram Udiyannur Adichova Music Festival, Angadipuram Nharalath Music Festival, Kannur Mridangashaileshwari Music Festival. He has also received a central government scholarship to pursue his art.

At such a young age, he has had the fortune to play Mridangam with many veteran Carnatic musicians, violinists, flute and veena scholars. He has worked with stalwarts like music director and Carnatic musician Perumbavoor G Ravindranath, Ragarathanam Mannoor MP Rajakumaranunni, Vechoor C Shankar, Idea Star Singer fame MK Thushar, renowned violinists TH Subrahmanyam, CAS Anuroop, Chembai CK Venkataraman, Manjur Ranjith, renowned flute player Padmesh Parasuraman, renowned veena scholar Prof Pala Baiju among many others.

