Kerala: 2 Bihar Nationals Who Trained Main Accused In Manasa Murder Case Arrested

In recent developments relating to the investigations in the murder of Ernakulam college student, two Bihar residents have been arrested and brought to Kerala. According to Kerala Police, one of the arrested is a taxi driver Sonu Kumar Modi. He sold a pistol to the prime accused of the murder case, Rakhil. The 21-year-old was nabbed from Bihar by a team of Kerala Police headed by SI Mahin of Kothamangalam Police.

Kerala Police reached Sonu Kumar and Manesh Kumar with the assistance of Bihar Police and a taxi driver from Bihar. According to sources, the arrest was an adventurous operation with both parties firing a shot at each other. Both the accused were presented before a criminal court in Bihar for a transit warrant. Following this, Kothamangalam Police brought them to Kochi on August 8, Sunday.

Rakhil approached Sonu over phone calls

As per reports, Sonu Kumar Modi a.k.a Sonu, and his helping hand Manesh Kumar Varma were arrested from Mungar Village on August 5, Friday. Both natives of Bihar were reportedly close mates of Rakhil. They sourced a gun and trained Rakhil to use the same, a police source informed under the conditions of anonymity.

Kerala police identified the involvement of Sonu and Manesh Kumar after a thorough examination of Rakhil's phone call and messaging details. In the course of the investigation, the police also interrogated Rakhil's friends, which assured them that Rakhil had met the youths from Bihar to accomplish his motives.

Rakhil was driven to Bihar in Manesh's car. According to sources, another per named Mungad was also present along with Sonu and Manesh. The police also retrieved videos from Rakhil's phone which showed group photos and training videos of Manesh using the pistol and directing someone else.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Police has also planned to visit the Institution where Rakhil pursued his MBA. After a thorough probe, the police have also suspected that Rakhil visited his institution in Bengaluru before he committed the crime. As per information, a team of investigators will visit Rakhil's Bengaluru Institute to delve deeper into the probe.

Rakhil hired a room in Kothamangalam before he murdered Manasa

On July 30, Rakhil shot PV Manasa, a BDS student of Indira Gandhi Institute of Dental Science in Nellikuzhi, Kothamangalam. Rakhil also shot himself briefly after he murdered Manasa. According to reports, Rakhil rented a room near Manasa's colleges about 25 days before the heinous crime. Soon he disappeared for about 22, then returned a day before he committed the murder. According to information, Rakhil also visited several places across Bengaluru, Mangalore, and Bihar during his prolonged absence.

