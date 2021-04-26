Kerala: 2 Citizens Lead Fight Against COVID-19, Sanitize Public Places In Kochi For Free

Republic Media Network on Monday spoke to two citizens from Kochi, Kerala who have showcased exemplary courage and humanity amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In the thick of the health crisis, George Antony (62) and Aslam Palathil (58) have been sanitizing public places and roads for free in an attempt to do their bit in the fight against Coronavirus. So far, the duo has sanitised 35 police stations and its vehicles.

"We are doing our social commitment, it is our duty. Since the last lockdown in April 2020, we have been doing whatever we can in our limit. We are putting funds from our pockets to support the public. We are giving masks, gloves to everyone we can. Everybody has to do their social duties," said Antony when speaking to RepublicTv

The duo also said that the biggest gift from their social service was the gratitude that they relieved in return. "We are very happy that people are showing gratitude to us and the police department is lauding us. We have also given food to those who need it. The expression on their face is our gift, we are just doing our duty," he added.

Kerala has reported nearly 28,469 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, and as many as 40 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the state health department’s tally. As many as 8122 persons have been cured of the infection, taking the recoveries to 11,81,324 Presently 2,18,893 people are undergoing treatment for the disease.