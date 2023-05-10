Kerala: 22-year-old Doctor Stabbed To Death By Patient After Scuffle With Family

A 22-year-old doctor was stabbed to death on Wednesday at a taluk hospital in Kottarakkara, Kerala here allegedly by a man who was brought there by police after being involved in a fight with his family members. According to an officer of Kottarakkara police, while a wound on the man's leg was being dressed by the doctor, he suddenly got provoked and attacked everyone standing there using a scissor and a scalpel. The brunt of the attack was borne by the young doctor while the police personnel who accompanied the man were also injured. The doctor was rushed to a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram but could not be saved.